Fort Wayne expands cold weather emergency plan

89.1 WBOI | By Ella Abbott
Published January 11, 2024 at 4:05 PM EST
Snow began early Wednesday morning and continued into the afternoon on January 25, 2023.
Ella Abbott
/
WBOI News
A much-snowier day in January 2023.

Fort Wayne is expanding its winter contingency shelter plan over the next few days due to forecast cold temperatures and high winds, opening more places for those looking to escape the cold.

The Salvation Army on North Clinton Street will be opening as a warming station on Saturday from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM. It will then be open Tuesday, Jan. 16 until Friday, Jan. 19 from 8 AM to 4 PM and Sunday, Jan. 21 from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

In addition, The Rescue Mission offers a warming shelter from 8 AM to 4 PM, seven days a week, regardless of the outdoor temperature. It also offers emergency weather bed nights when the temperature is below 32 degrees to men and women who need overnight shelter.

Other services are available at Just Neighbors and St. Joseph Missions Women’s Shelter. Just Neighbors is open to families who need shelter by calling (260) 458-9772. The Women's Shelter is taking single unaccompanied women. They can call (260) 426-7358.

Once both those shelters are full, other will be directed to check in at The Rescue Mission between 4:30 PM and 6:30 PM to request emergency overnight services.

The city of Fort Wayne provided a grant of $30,000 through Community Development Block Grant to assist in the implementation of this emergency plan.
Ella Abbott
Ella Abbott is a multimedia reporter for 89.1 WBOI. She is a strong believer in the ways audio storytelling can engage an audience and create a sensory experience.
See stories by Ella Abbott