Peace activists march Saturday, drawing attention to situation in Gaza

Activists in Fort Wayne want the federal government to order a ceasefire in Gaza.

The Indiana Center for Middle East Peace and Fort Wayne for Peace are two activist organizations that have been “rallying to end wars since 2002.”

Fort Wayne for Peace founder Tim Tiernon says for Saturday, the plan was to raise awareness for the need for change in Gaza.

“The goal is a ceasefire in Gaza and working towards a permanent just peace,'" he said. “Let’s go!”

With that, Tiernon and roughly 40 people marched across the Martin Luther King, Jr. Bridge to the Allen County Courthouse chanting things like “free free Gaza.” All the while cars and trucks honking their horns in support as they drove by.

“You can tell by the crowd response, street response, the honks and waves. People are against the slaughter of Gaza,” he said.

Tiernon said Fort Wayne for Peace and the Indiana Center for Middle East Peace will continue demonstrations in Fort Wayne and in Washington, D.C. until there is a ceasefire in Gaza.

While President Biden has yet to commit to a permanent ceasefire, the United States has been actively negotiating for the release of hostages throughout the conflict.

The group marched from the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge to the Courthouse Green.

