Cindy Henry, wife of Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry has died

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry’s wife Cindy Henry has died.

The Henry family said Cindy “passed away peacefully Saturday evening surrounded by her family.” The 67-year-old had been battling pancreatic cancer for about a year.

In a statement, the Henrys said Cindy “had a caring heart, a loving spirit and an infectious laugh.”

In a statement Monday, the Allen County Democrats agreed, saying, “Cindy Henry will be dearly missed in our community. Cindy always looked out for and supported those around her throughout her life. Every room was instantly made brighter with her smile and infectious laugh. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends and those lucky to have spent time in her presence.”

As Fort Wayne’s first lady, Cindy was recognized last year with the 2023 Democrat of the year award from the Third Congressional District Democratic Party. The party said “Cindy Henry was not only an icon in Fort Wayne as the First Lady for 16 years but was a true lifetime servant to the Democratic Party.”

The Allen County Commissioners are remembering Cindy for her work in politics and the community, saying in a statement “We admire her work in local and state politics as well as her role as an entrepreneur and business owner in our community.”

Until early last year, Cindy owned the well-known Green Frog Inn on Spring Street.

The Henry family says Cindy’s funeral services will be this Friday at 11:00 a.m. at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. There are also visitation hours from on Wednesday and Thursday from 1-3 p.m. and 7-9 p.m.

According to her obituary, Cindy is survived by her husband, Tom, a son, a daughter and four grandchildren.