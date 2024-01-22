FWCS' Amp Lab opens program to students outside district

Fort Wayne Community Schools’ Amp Lab at Electric Works is expanding to include students from outside of the district beginning in the next school year.

Amp Lab gives high school juniors and seniors the opportunity to spend half their school day at Electric Works engaging with real-world problems and exploring career options.

Beginning in the 2024-2025 school year, it will welcome 80 students from outside of FWCS to participate in the program. Director Robin Johnson said they’re working to make sure families and students in other districts know about the program.

“We’re blessed at this point that most people have heard of Amp Lab and especially if they’ve got a sophomore or junior that would be a candidate to be considered,” he said.

FWCS is inviting interested families to attend multiple sessions at At Amp Lab at Electric Works to learn about the program. They include an open house, an information session and several school day tours.

Johnson said it’s a three-pronged approach by working directly with schools around the county, inviting families into Amp Lab and a grassroots effort to meet parents where they are, such as church networks or parent groups.

Amp Lab will be hosting three school day tours on Jan. 25 and Feb. 8 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. and Feb. 20 from 9-10 a.m. An open house will be held on Feb. 1 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The information session is on Feb. 13 from 6-7:30 p.m.