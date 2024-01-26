Bowen Center moves locations in Columbia City, expands care

Bowen Center moved to a new space in Columbia City on Monday, expanding access to its healthcare services in Whitley County.

The previous Whitley County location was in downtown Columbia City, but now they’ve made the move to the corner of State Road 205 and US 30.

COO Shannon Hannon said a big reason for the move was that the previous facility didn't meet the needs of the community. She said the parking was a challenge and the location didn’t offer the ability to expand services.

“So, by moving to this location right out on Highway 30, this allowed us to not only expand our footprint, but to expand our services to ensure we were continuing to provide robust services to Whitley County," Hannon said.

Hannon said the move allows them to expand their therapy services and psychiatric providers, as well as adding primary care.

The move also puts them across the street from Parkview Whitley Hospital, whom they partner with for more intensive healthcare situations that patients may need, such as labs, diagnostics and coordinating inpatient hospital stays.

The new $8 million building is nearly twice the size of the former location, offering larger and more updated facilities. In the spring, the facility will connect to the nearby Blue River trail, offering outdoor therapeutic spaces for patients to relax or meet with their care providers.

