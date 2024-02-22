New head of Fort Wayne UNITED named

The City of Fort Wayne announced a new executive director for Fort Wayne UNITED, and he brings municipal experience from South Bend.

Michael Patton began in his official capacity with Fort Wayne UNITED last month, replacing Iric Headley, the founding executive director of the program.

Fort Wayne UNITED is a mayoral initiative that brings together Cities United and My Brother’s Keeper under one umbrella to enhance opportunities, advance youth advocacy and help create a safer city, specifically for Black men and boys.

Patton previously served as the diversity compliance inclusion officer for the city of South Bend. Before that, he worked with the Foundation of Saint Joseph Health System in Mishawaka and served as president and CEO of the Urban League of South Bend/St. Joseph County.

An Air Force veteran with a masters degree from the University of Notre Dame, Patton has experience in diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace, holding a certificate from the University of South Florida. He has been a trainer in the Intercultural Development Inventory Program, which assesses intercultural competence, and published a book of daily meditations.

Mayor Tom Henry, in announcing Patton’s hiring, said he is confident that Patton will be able to take Fort Wayne UNITED’s efforts to the “next level.”