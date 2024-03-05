Parkview Health expands partnership with Cincinnati Children's

Parkview Health announced Tuesday it’s expanding its partnership with Cincinnati Children’s to offer more care options to families in Northeast Indiana.

Cincinnati Children’s is the top children’s hospital in the U.S. and Parkview has been partnering with the hospital since 2011. The two systems signed a letter of intent to continue and expand that partnership.

The letter also includes an intent to build a dedicated pediatric hospital on the Parkview Regional Medical Center Campus. Dr. Roy Robertson is president of the Parkview Heart Institute and oversees all of the hospital’s specialty service lines.

Robertson said, while they have no specific timeline for the pediatric hospital yet, the timeline will be aggressive. But, he said, they want to make sure the infrastructure and staff are in place before they open a physical building.

“The most important thing is that the pediatric patient population gets the highest quality care at the least amount of hassle and challenge that we can offer to patients and their families in the region," Robertson said. "So, that’s what we’re trying to work on initially.”

The two systems have begun by expanding their telehealth collaboration, allowing patients and families to consult with pediatric, neurosurgery, rheumatology, preventative cardiology and drug-resistant epilepsy experts at Cincinnati Children’s.