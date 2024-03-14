Northeast Indiana population grows slightly, Allen County up 0.7 percent

Allen County grew by 0.7 percent between 2022 and 2023, adding 2,901 people.

That brings the population in Indiana’s third-largest county to 394,545 residents.

Statewide, Indiana's population grew by 0.4 percent during that same period, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau.

While the 11-county Northeast Indiana region saw an overall increase of 3,848 more residents in total, some counties saw a year-over-year decline.

According to the data, Huntington, Kosciusko, and Wabash counties lost 19, 200, and 172 residents respectively overall.

In Huntington, Steuben, Wabash and Wells counties, the number of deaths outnumbered the number of births.

According to director of the Community Research Institute at Purdue University Fort Wayne Rachel Blakeman, these trends represent those found nationally.

“Metro areas are growing via suburban communities while increases are no longer guaranteed for rural areas as population decline becomes the norm for many counties. The reality is that population growth in the Midwest and northeastern states is challenging,” she says.”

The total population of Northeast Indiana stands at 809,397 people.