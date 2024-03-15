Arts United and partners offer grants to help launch art projects on city's southeast side

Arts United is offering grants to arts programs in southeast Fort Wayne for the second year, with a hope of bolstering the community in the city’s quadrant.

The program, Community Connections: Southeast Arts Project Grants, has a budget of $50,000, with applicants able to receive between $500 and $5,000 to help fund eligible projects.

Director of Communications Rachelle Reinking said the program came out of working with sponsors and pitching a grant program that is more accessible.

“For projects that, either, people who may not have written a grant before or are not typically eligible as an individual or as a collective, instead of a nonprofit, are able to actually be eligible for a grant to continue making arts accessible throughout the community," she said.

Reinking said an interest in remaining in alignment with the city’s southeast strategy and working with sponsors, NIPSCO and the NiSource Charitable Foundation, who were interested in focusing on the southeast quadrant also helped bolster the program forward.

Eligible projects include annual festivals, public art projects and various art classes, among others, and applicants must live or be located in the southeast quadrant of Fort Wayne – east of Calhoun Street and south of the Maumee River.

More information on eligibility can be found on the Arts United website. The deadline to apply is April 17.

NIPSCO is a financial supporter of WBOI.