League of Women Voters opens VOTE411.org for 2024 election cycle

The League of Women Voters has opened a nonpartisan election resource for all voters again this year.

In a statement, officials said VOTE411.org provides “voter registration details, polling place locations, and other helpful election information for all voters nationwide.”

Indiana passed a new law that allows election officials to more easily remove someone from the voter roll. While the new law won’t be in effect for this election cycle, the League of Women Voters is still urging everyone to check their registration status well before the primary, which they said you can do at VOTE411.org.

Beginning April 1, the site will include candidate answers to community questions. Each candidate’s answers will be updated as they answer the questions.

The site is now live with voter resources, such as accessing your registration information and polling place.

The deadline to register to vote is April 8. Early in-person voting for the Indiana primary begins April 9.