Downtown USPS facility to remain open, but undergo changes

89.1 WBOI | By Ella Abbott
Published March 22, 2024 at 3:25 PM EDT
Ella Abbott
/
WBOI News

The United State Postal Service announced this week that, following public feedback, they will keep the Fort Wayne processing facility open. But the office will still see some changes.

USPS announced that the processing center located in downtown Fort Wayne will remain open and that the service plans to invest $5 million to modernize and update the facility.

While the facility will remain open and continue many of its current operations, it will change to a Local Processing Center, transferring mail processing outgoing operations to the Indianapolis Regional Processing and Distribution Center.

Following the news, vice president of the local postal workers union Tim Bracht told 21Alive he still had concerns about the change, including the possibility of longer delays.

USPS spokeswoman Susan Wright said they don’t expect that to happen.

“Change is a concern for everyone and we know that this will ultimately result in more efficient package processing and delivery operations as well," she said.

The national service says there will be no career layoffs, but they do expect there to be about 36 employees who will be reassigned, either to Indianapolis or other area facilities. They also expect the facility to need “additional support” in the future.

Still, Bracht said he felt the union, nationally, has been left in the dark.
