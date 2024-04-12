Fort Wayne Housing Authority creates Hoosier Homes program

The Fort Wayne Housing Authority is rolling out a program to help make homeownership more accessible and affordable.

The Hoosier Homes program is “designed to address and simplify the homebuying process” by providing potential homebuyers with up to 5% down payment assistance.

Fort Wayne Housing Authority CEO George Guy said the goal of the program is to help people get to a point where they can buy a home.

“We’re always looking for opportunities to partner and collaborate to create some innovative solutions for folks," he said. "So, this was a great opportunity for us to do that.”

The Housing Authority is partnering with Club 720, a financial solutions provider that specializes in making homeownership accessible. The program offers forgivable loans for down payment assistance, affordable mortgage options and assistance with renovation purchases.

Guy said, while the program still has a minimum credit score of 640, they also want to help people with lower scores get the tools to raise their credit score and make buying a home a possibility.

The program welcomes both first-time homebuyers and repeat homebuyers and covers various property types.

It also encourages homeownership across Indiana, not just in Fort Wayne, and the Housing Authority is encouraging other local governments to authorize the program in their communities.