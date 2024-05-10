Candidates file for Fort Wayne's 6th District City Council seat

Five candidates have filed to run in the upcoming Democratic caucus to fill the now-vacant 6th District seat on Fort Wayne City Council.

Mayor Sharon Tucker vacated the seat last month, after winning the caucus to fill out the remainder of the late Mayor Tom Henry’s term.

The candidates so far are former Allen County Democratic Party Chair Michael Bynum, Fort Wayne Community Schools Board Member Rohli Booker, former Fort Wayne NAACP President Larry Gist, Adams Township Trustee Denita Washington and social justice advocate Delois “Dee” McKinley-Eldridge.

We should disclose that Delois “Dee” McKinley-Eldridge hosts Gospel Flight on WBOI but has no influence on WBOI’s news coverage.

Candidates have until 10:00 a.m. May 15 to file for consideration in the caucus. The Allen County Democratic Party’s precinct chairs will vote for the next 6th District representative on May 18 at the Bricklayers Union No. 4 building.