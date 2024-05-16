Fort Wayne sees slight population growth, remains state's second-largest city

Newly-released US Census Bureau data says Fort Wayne remains the 83rd largest city in the U.S., the same slot it held in 2022.

The Fort Wayne Community Research institute, or CRI, at Purdue Fort Wayne says the city’s population grew by a little more than two percent since 2020.

That increase gives Indiana’s second-largest city the 22nd-fastest growth rate for the nation’s 100 largest cities and makes it the fastest-growing city in the Midwest.

CRI Director Rachel Blakeman says the newly-released data shows that population growth is no longer a given for cities.

The CRI says Indianapolis lost population between 2022 and 2023, by more than a tenth of a percent.

The country’s 10 fastest growing cities are in Alabama, Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, and Texas.

Blakeman says population growth can be interpreted as a belief in the positive future direction of a location, especially those that are not experiencing widespread increases.

According to a release, annual population estimates for cities solely measure the population within a city’s limits. Those who live in unincorporated areas of the county are not counted as inside the city.