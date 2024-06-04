PFW to add 600-bed apartment complex to North Campus

Purdue Fort Wayne announced a plan Monday to build a new student housing complex on the university’s North Campus. The proposed four-story apartment complex would range from studios to four-bedroom units, projecting a total of 600 beds.

The building will have nearly half of those beds assigned through student housing, while the rest will be leased to students directly through the apartment complex.

In a statement, PFW Chancellor Ron Elsenbaumer said the university’s focus is on bringing more people to the area to fill the employee pipeline and student housing is a “necessary component” of that strategy.

The university’s student housing has been at full capacity for six consecutive fall semesters.

The project is expected to begin in October and cost between $90 to $100 million, completing ahead of the 2026 fall semester. The building will incorporate sustainability measures, such as energy efficient appliances, water conservation methods and native landscaping.

The university says the complex will be designed to have minimal impact on the surrounding neighborhood.