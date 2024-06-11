Green Party candidate Dr. Jill Stein speaks at Fort Wayne pro-Palestinian rally

Green Party presidential candidate Dr. Jill Stein visited Fort Wayne yesterday to speak at a pro-Palestine rally on the Allen County Courthouse Green.

Alongside the United Activists of Fort Wayne, Green Party candidate Dr. Jill Stein spoke on the Courthouse Green Monday afternoon, calling for a free Palestine amid the conflict between Hamas and Israel.

Stein, who was arrested in May during a pro-Palestinian protest at Washington University.

“Sixty-eight percent of Americans, according to a Reuters poll, were saying that we should have an immediate ceasefire and a diplomatic solution now," Stein said. "The majority of the American people.”

Stein also criticized President Joe Biden and Congress for sending funds and weapons to Israel and criticized a deadly military operation this past weekend.

A candidate in 2016, Stein also spoke about the upcoming presidential election. The Indiana Green Party is currently collecting signatures to get Stein on the ballot in November. The state requires independent candidates to collect nearly 37,000 signatures by July 1.