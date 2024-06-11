© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Green Party candidate Dr. Jill Stein speaks at Fort Wayne pro-Palestinian rally

89.1 WBOI | By Ella Abbott
Published June 11, 2024 at 3:05 PM EDT
Green Party candidate Jill Stein spoke about the ongoing conflict in Gaza on the Allen County Courthouse Green on Monday.
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
When she arrived, Stein stopped to shake hands with several attendees of the rally.
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
Before and after Stein's speech, rally attendees stood at the sidewalk along S Clinton Street and held up signs for passing cars.
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
The rally was hosted by the United Activists of Fort Wayne and the Indiana Green Party, who filled the Allen County Courthouse Green with signs and flags promoting a ceasefire.
Ella Abbott / WBOI News

Green Party presidential candidate Dr. Jill Stein visited Fort Wayne yesterday to speak at a pro-Palestine rally on the Allen County Courthouse Green.

Alongside the United Activists of Fort Wayne, Green Party candidate Dr. Jill Stein spoke on the Courthouse Green Monday afternoon, calling for a free Palestine amid the conflict between Hamas and Israel.

Stein, who was arrested in May during a pro-Palestinian protest at Washington University.

“Sixty-eight percent of Americans, according to a Reuters poll, were saying that we should have an immediate ceasefire and a diplomatic solution now," Stein said. "The majority of the American people.”

Stein also criticized President Joe Biden and Congress for sending funds and weapons to Israel and criticized a deadly military operation this past weekend.

A candidate in 2016, Stein also spoke about the upcoming presidential election. The Indiana Green Party is currently collecting signatures to get Stein on the ballot in November. The state requires independent candidates to collect nearly 37,000 signatures by July 1.
Ella Abbott
Ella Abbott is a multimedia reporter for 89.1 WBOI. She is a strong believer in the ways audio storytelling can engage an audience and create a sensory experience.
