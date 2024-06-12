Allen County Bicentennial Board delays unveiling of county flag design

The Allen County Bicentennial Executive Board delayed its unveiling of the new Allen County flag.

The board started accepting design entries from the public on January 1.

In a statement Tuesday, officials said the panel charged with selecting the flag design has been “overwhelmed by the response.” Bicentennial Executive Board Member Emily Almodovar said “We received designs from people who are age 7 to 78 years old. From local students at Croninger Elementary in Fort Wayne to a young woman in Australia.”

Allen County Commissioner Therese Brown said “We know that the community was excited to see the unveiled new flag on Flag Day; however, this project is too important to not get right.”

Officials said they want the flag design to “stand the test of time” and incorporate colors and symbols that “best represent who we are.”

The Bicentennial Executive Board said it now plans to unveil the new flag design at the Bicentennial Bash in November.