Oil cooler issue sidelining the new Indiana State Police Dodge Durangos

The Indiana State Police Department’s new Dodge Durango SUV’s hit a roadblock.

The agency reported this week the vehicles are breaking down at what they said is an alarming rate. Officials said the Durangos have faulty oil coolers. Oil is leaking into the coolant reservoir in the engine, according to a release.

ISP said that has caused about 18% of its fleet of Durangos to break down in a little more than a year. This type of breakdown has forced those new Durangos to spend four to eight weeks in the shop for repairs and, in some cases, a new engine.

ISP has paid $25.8 million for a fleet of 516 Durangos. Of those, 219 have been sent into the field for patrol duties, and 39 have broken down over the last year, according to an ISP press release. The release said in May of 2024 alone, 15 ISP Durangos broke down due to the oil coolant failure.

ISP Chief Public Information Officer Captain Ron Galaviz said this puts the public in a dangerous situation.

“That means that trooper’s not getting to where he or she needs to be, and the service that’s being requested is not being rendered,” Galaviz said.

While these breakdowns have yet to prevent a state trooper from getting to a 911 call, Galaviz said ISP put plans in place in the event that happens.

“We certainly reach out to our law enforcement partners and ask for assistance in getting to those calls,” Galaviz said.

Dodge has been ISP’s primary vehicle supplier since 2010. An ISP press release said Superintendent Doug Carter has spoken with a Chrysler representative about a timeline to solve the problem, but they could not give him one.

In a statement, Chrysler owner Stellantis said “The Dodge Durango Pursuit meets or exceeds all applicable federal motor vehicle safety standards and is subject to severe operating conditions to which the standard, retail version of the Durango is immune. Further, certain oil-cooler issues are difficult to detect, which may lead to collateral damage and a highly complex remedy. We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused to the Indiana State Police and are working to expedite service for these vehicles. Since the model launched in 2018, it has been deployed with thousands of police agencies across North America, and overall feedback has been exemplary.”

Galaviz said ISP troopers are driving spare vehicles and Durangos that have already been fixed until the issue can be resolved.