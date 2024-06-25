Candidates join women's voters org to discuss reproductive rights

Northeast Indiana’s chapter of the National Organization for Women (NOW) held a voter information fair on the Allen County Courthouse Green to bring together voters and women running for office in the area. WBOI’s Ella Abbott talked with them about their efforts.

On the second anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, which brought the decision to ban abortion back to the states and led to an abortion ban in Indiana, NOW invited voters and candidates to discuss the importance of reproductive rights.

Valerie McCray is running for the U.S. Senate. She says the Dobbs decision is a slippery slope and thinking it’s just about abortion misses the point.

“It’s about total control of women’s lives and it starts with their reproductive freedoms.”

McCray joined Allen County Council candidate Nena Bailey and U.S. Congressional candidate Kylie Adolf to speak at the event. All three women are facing heavily gerrymandered races.

“We need boots on the ground to make this work because we are in this together.”

Several community partners joined NOW on the Green, selling local goods, sharing information about reproductive freedom and giving out free period products.