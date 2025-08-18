Newsmax pays $67 million to settle defamation case linked to 2020 election coverage

Newsmax will pay $67 million to settle one of the last outstanding defamation lawsuits against a news organization for airing false claims that the 2020 election was rigged.

Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems – the same voting-technology company that had received a $787 million settlement from Fox News over its election coverage – brought the lawsuit against Newsmax. A trial was scheduled to begin in October.

In the lawsuit filed in the months after the 2020 election, Dominion accused the cable news network of featuring former Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell and supporter Mike Lindell of My Pillow , who helped spread false conspiracy theories about Dominion's alleged connections to international dictators and other falsehoods claiming that its equipment could be easily hacked to flip votes.

Newsmax announced the settlement in an Aug. 15 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. According to the document, the network paid $27 million of the settlement on that day; the rest will be paid by January 2027. No additional details about the settlement were immediately available.



