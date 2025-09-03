China's Xi displays military might, global ambitions at elaborate parade

HONG KONG — China staged a highly choreographed military parade on Wednesday to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

It was a grand display of China's ambitions, its alliances and its expanding influence. Thousands of goose-stepping soldiers marched through Tiananmen Square, in the heart of Beijing, as Chinese President Xi Jinping looked on from above.

More than two dozen world leaders attended. Topping the guest list were Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

It marked the first time that the three men – leaders of a group of countries that the Center for a New American Security, a Washington, D.C.-based think tank, labeled a "new axis of upheaval" – have come together at one event.

The leaders presented a striking image atop the rostrum in Tiananmen Square, coming at a time when Western nations are frustrated with Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine .

As host of the event, Xi was offering an alternative to the U.S.-led world order.

He opened the parade with a speech, noting that China "is never intimidated by any bullies," and taking a veiled swipe at President Trump's approach to global relations.

"Today, humanity again has to choose between peace and war, dialogue and confrontation, win-win cooperation, or zero-sum game," Xi said.

Trump, meanwhile, accused Xi, Putin and Kim of conspiring against the United States, taking to social media while the parade was underway.

"May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration. Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America," Trump posted on Truth Social.

Military hardware rolled down the Chang'an Jie, or the "Avenue of Eternal Peace." China displayed its most advanced homegrown weapons, artillery and tanks.

This was not an event that ordinary people living in Beijing could attend. There were tens of thousands of people in attendance, but by special invite only.



