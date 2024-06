On the inaugural edition of WBOI's Field Notes podcast, Zach Bernard and Journal Gazette sports reporter Victoria Jacobsen talk about the logistics surrounding the $30 million proposal for a new sports complex at Snider High School.

You'll also hear more about five-time MLB all-star Yu Darvish's appearance with the Fort Wayne TinCaps.

Zach closes out the show with quick notes from the major professional sports around the Hoosier State.