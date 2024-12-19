© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:
2024 is Almost Over
Keep public media in Northeast Indiana strong with a year-end gift
Donate Now
WBOI's Field Notes
Field Notes

Field Notes: December 19, 2024

By Zach Bernard
Published December 19, 2024 at 7:29 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Concordia's Mallory Weller placed 20th in the national cross country tournament at Balboa Park in San Diego on
Concordia's Mallory Weller placed 20th in the national cross country tournament at Balboa Park in San Diego on December 14, 2024.

The Journal Gazette's Victoria Jacobsen starts the week off highlighting Concordia senior Mallory Weller's performance at the Foot Locker Cross Country Girls’ National Final, before walking us through the ACAC basketball tournament bracket and the local sports calendar for the holidays.

Zach closes with quick notes on the huge IU/Notre Dame playoff game Friday night, the Colts squandering just about any hope they had in a playoff run, and the Komets' three-game winning streak.

Tags
Field Notes Field Notes
Zach Bernard
Zach joined 89.1 WBOI as a reporter and local host for All Things Considered, and hosted Morning Edition for the past few years. In 2022, he was promoted to Content Director.
See stories by Zach Bernard