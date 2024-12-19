Field Notes: December 19, 2024

The Journal Gazette's Victoria Jacobsen starts the week off highlighting Concordia senior Mallory Weller's performance at the Foot Locker Cross Country Girls’ National Final, before walking us through the ACAC basketball tournament bracket and the local sports calendar for the holidays.

Zach closes with quick notes on the huge IU/Notre Dame playoff game Friday night, the Colts squandering just about any hope they had in a playoff run, and the Komets' three-game winning streak.