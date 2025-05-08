© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Northeast Indiana Now: May 8, 2025

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published May 8, 2025 at 3:06 PM EDT
WBOI’s Ella Abbott reports on a failed referendum proposed by Central Noble Community Schools, highlighting the significant challenges now facing students, families, and the broader community.

WBOI’s Zach Bernard shares the latest on Fort Wayne FC as the team prepares for the upcoming season, looking to build on its recent success.

Indiana Public Broadcasting’s Rebecca Thiele updates us on the Trump administration’s proposed budget, which would slash EPA funding by more than half—posing serious risks to safe drinking water and sanitary sewers in Indiana’s rural communities.

Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
