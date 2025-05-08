Northeast Indiana Now: May 8, 2025

WBOI’s Ella Abbott reports on a failed referendum proposed by Central Noble Community Schools, highlighting the significant challenges now facing students, families, and the broader community.

WBOI’s Zach Bernard shares the latest on Fort Wayne FC as the team prepares for the upcoming season, looking to build on its recent success.

Indiana Public Broadcasting’s Rebecca Thiele updates us on the Trump administration’s proposed budget, which would slash EPA funding by more than half—posing serious risks to safe drinking water and sanitary sewers in Indiana’s rural communities.