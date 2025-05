WBOI's Ella Abbott begins with The Fort Wayne Zoo's reopening of Coastal Cove on Friday, introducing the public to two familiar sea lions – and a new seal.

The Policy Center for Maternal Mental Health grades Indiana a C this year, up from a D in 2023, for their policies and supports for maternal mental health.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Brandon Smith reports the Hoosier Lottery is on track to send less to the state in 2025 than any year since 2020.