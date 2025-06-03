© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Northeast Indiana Now: June 3, 2025

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published June 3, 2025 at 3:05 PM EDT
WBOI's Rebecca Green begins with the partnership between Blessings in a Backpack and the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority to provide BraveBags for youth who are in need of emergency services.

Governor Mike Braun is replacing three trustees elected by IU alumni with new appointees.

Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker says that violence has no place in the community, expressing her concern in a statement Monday after video from a bar fight went viral over the weekend.

Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
