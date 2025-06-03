Northeast Indiana Now: June 3, 2025

WBOI's Rebecca Green begins with the partnership between Blessings in a Backpack and the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority to provide BraveBags for youth who are in need of emergency services.

Governor Mike Braun is replacing three trustees elected by IU alumni with new appointees.

Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker says that violence has no place in the community, expressing her concern in a statement Monday after video from a bar fight went viral over the weekend.