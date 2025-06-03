Blessings in a Backpack partners with TRAA to offer BraveBags to children in need

Blessings in a Backpack is expanding its work to provide for youth who find themselves in need of emergency services.

To that end, the nonprofit is partnering with the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority – or TRAA – to get its BraveBags in the hands of kids in need.

Jama Ross is the director of the organization, which provides supplemental food to children.

Ross’ 13-year-old son William is adopted, having come through the foster care system. She asked him what would have helped him at that period of time.

He helped curate the bags, which contain a number of items ranging from hygiene to food.

“There’s also a card that's been handwritten by somebody that just reminds them they're not alone, they're loved, they're valid, they're important to this world.”

The BraveBags will be placed on each TRAA ambulance later this year. The organization is trying to collect all the items necessary for a pack-the-truck event in July at Parkview Field. At the event, volunteers are hoping to fill at least 300 Brave Bags and load the first 75 onto TRAA ambulances.

In a press release issued Monday, TRAA executive director Joel Benz, said he was inspired to support the Brave Bags program after encountering children having to deal with traumatic experiences first hand while on runs.

“We are honored to help expand the Brave Bags program and collect supplies that can make such a profound impact on a child at a time of their greatest vulnerability and need,” Benz said. “Our team knows the impact these supplies can have for young people – to give them hope, to let them know they matter.”

Supporters of the Brave Bags program include the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne, the Rifkin Family Foundation, Professional Emergency Physicians, Care Source, Summit Orthodontics, Fort Wayne Children's Foundation and Lincoln Financial Group.

Items included in the bags include snacks, toys, blankets, water, hygiene items, stuffed animals, journals, pens, coloring books, and gift cards.