Northeast Indiana Now: June 16, 2025

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published June 16, 2025 at 11:55 AM EDT
WBOI's Rebecca Green reports on the thousands of people that gathered around courthouses and downtowns in northeast Indiana on Saturday as part of the national No Kings Day of Defiance protests.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Lauren Chapman tells us more about the Summer Food Service Program distributing summer meals and snacks to students at more than 1,000 locations statewide.

Indiana U.S. Senator Todd Young says access to mental health services is vital for K-12 students' well-being and academic success and is backing legislation to drive more people into school mental health care jobs.

Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
