Northeast Indiana Now: June 16, 2025

WBOI's Rebecca Green reports on the thousands of people that gathered around courthouses and downtowns in northeast Indiana on Saturday as part of the national No Kings Day of Defiance protests.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Lauren Chapman tells us more about the Summer Food Service Program distributing summer meals and snacks to students at more than 1,000 locations statewide.

Indiana U.S. Senator Todd Young says access to mental health services is vital for K-12 students' well-being and academic success and is backing legislation to drive more people into school mental health care jobs.