Northeast Indiana Now: June 17, 2025

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Timoria Cunningham starts us off with more on 1,000 Indiana union workers at Duke Energy preparing for a potential strike.

Attorney General Todd Rokita announces that 55 attorney generals have agreed to a settlement with Purdue Pharma and its owners, the Sackler family for fueling the country's opioid crisis.

Ball University is freezing tuition and fees for the next two years, after a strong recommendation to do so from state officials.