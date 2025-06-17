© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Northeast Indiana Now

Northeast Indiana Now: June 17, 2025

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published June 17, 2025 at 3:56 PM EDT
Indiana Public Broadcasting's Timoria Cunningham starts us off with more on 1,000 Indiana union workers at Duke Energy preparing for a potential strike.

Attorney General Todd Rokita announces that 55 attorney generals have agreed to a settlement with Purdue Pharma and its owners, the Sackler family for fueling the country's opioid crisis.

Ball University is freezing tuition and fees for the next two years, after a strong recommendation to do so from state officials.

Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
