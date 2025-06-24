Northeast Indiana Now: June 24, 2025

WBOI's Ella Abbott starts us off with the supportive messages from Republican representatives for Northeast Indiana for the bombing of three Iranian nuclear sites over the weekend.

Governor Mike Braun is remaking the Indiana Economic Development Corporation board of directors, appointing nine new members Monday.

The Indiana FSSA says a statewide vendor will assist in level of care assessments for Hoosiers who apply for home and community-based services through Medicaid beginning July 1st.