© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:
Northeast Indiana Now

Northeast Indiana Now: June 24, 2025

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published June 24, 2025 at 3:32 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

WBOI's Ella Abbott starts us off with the supportive messages from Republican representatives for Northeast Indiana for the bombing of three Iranian nuclear sites over the weekend.

Governor Mike Braun is remaking the Indiana Economic Development Corporation board of directors, appointing nine new members Monday.

The Indiana FSSA says a statewide vendor will assist in level of care assessments for Hoosiers who apply for home and community-based services through Medicaid beginning July 1st.

Tags
Northeast Indiana Now Northeast Indiana Now
Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
See stories by Brianna Datta-Barrow