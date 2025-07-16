© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Northeast Indiana Now: July 16, 2025

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published July 16, 2025 at 12:40 PM EDT
WBOI's Rebecca Green highlights Catholic Charities of Fort Wayne South Bend's RSVP program is seeking community support for their Pack-a-Backpack Drive to support students as they gear up for school.

Governor Mike Braun comments on the state closing the books on the last fiscal year with $2.5 billion in reserve, but worries remain about the impact of program cuts in the federal legislation.

Additional members of Indiana Task Force One arrive in Texas following the devastating flooding earlier this month, to assist with search and rescue operations.

