Northeast Indiana Now

Northeast Indiana Now: July 25, 2025

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published July 25, 2025 at 1:51 PM EDT
WBOI's Rebecca Green reports Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker will be leading a community conversation on youth violence next week.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Brandon Smith has more on the 15 million in federal dollars the state and some local governments will receive to help recover from storms, tornadoes, and flooding this spring.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Dylan Peers McCoy tells us more about why young people are skipping college and what it means for the state at the number of high schools who go straight to college hits record low.

Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
