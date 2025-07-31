Northeast Indiana Now: July 31, 2025
Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker invited community organizations and residents to a conversation Wednesday about an uptick in youth violence in the city.
Humane Fort Wayne is moving its wellness clinic services back to the Maycrest Drive location beginning Friday, with a new clinic appointment-only service at the Leesburg location.
Indiana Governor Mike Braun voices support for the state's READI regional grant program, intended to help finance economic development projects statewide.