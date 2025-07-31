© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:
Congress is taking back funding for public media. You can help Save WBOI. Donate Now >>
Northeast Indiana Now

Northeast Indiana Now: July 31, 2025

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published July 31, 2025 at 2:42 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker invited community organizations and residents to a conversation Wednesday about an uptick in youth violence in the city.

Humane Fort Wayne is moving its wellness clinic services back to the Maycrest Drive location beginning Friday, with a new clinic appointment-only service at the Leesburg location.

Indiana Governor Mike Braun voices support for the state's READI regional grant program, intended to help finance economic development projects statewide.

Tags
Northeast Indiana Now Northeast Indiana Now
Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
See stories by Brianna Datta-Barrow