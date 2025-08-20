© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Northeast Indiana Now: August 20, 2025

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published August 20, 2025 at 2:16 PM EDT
Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker announces the first window to apply for funding to help individuals and families overcome opioid and substance addiction.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Timoria Cunningham reports Indiana's unemployment rate has improved from this time last year, according to new preliminary data.

State lawmakers are exploring potential solutions for medical debt as Indiana ranks 11th highest in the nation for the number of residents with medical debt in collections.

Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
