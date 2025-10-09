Northeast Indiana Now: October 9, 2025

WBOI's Ella Abbott begins with Fort Wayne City Controller Pat Roller's presentation of the proposed city budget, which predicts a large loss in revenue due to changes to property taxes.

The Trump administration will now let a Biden-era rule to reduce harmful pollution from coke ovens go into effect-a victory for Northwest Indiana residents who live near the ovens used in steel production.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Timoria Cunningham reports Governor Mike Braun says Indiana's new economic development approach that prioritizes wage growth is working.