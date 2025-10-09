© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Northeast Indiana Now

Northeast Indiana Now: October 9, 2025

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published October 9, 2025 at 10:28 AM EDT
WBOI's Ella Abbott begins with Fort Wayne City Controller Pat Roller's presentation of the proposed city budget, which predicts a large loss in revenue due to changes to property taxes.

The Trump administration will now let a Biden-era rule to reduce harmful pollution from coke ovens go into effect-a victory for Northwest Indiana residents who live near the ovens used in steel production.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Timoria Cunningham reports Governor Mike Braun says Indiana's new economic development approach that prioritizes wage growth is working.

Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
