Who & What: January 12, 2026

WBOI's Ella Abbott has more on the protesters that gathered in downtown Fort Wayne Saturday to protest Immigration and Customs Enforcement, following the death of a 37-year-old woman who was shot by ICE in Minneapolis.

WFYI's Caroline Beck reports Indiana lawmakers want to create additional regulations to protect against scammers using cryptocurrency ATMs or "crypto kiosks".

The Indiana University football team has erased any doubts that last year's run to the college football playoffs wasn't the real deal.