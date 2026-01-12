© 2026 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Who & What: Daily News Podcast

Who & What: January 12, 2026

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published January 12, 2026 at 11:20 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe

WBOI's Ella Abbott has more on the protesters that gathered in downtown Fort Wayne Saturday to protest Immigration and Customs Enforcement, following the death of a 37-year-old woman who was shot by ICE in Minneapolis.

WFYI's Caroline Beck reports Indiana lawmakers want to create additional regulations to protect against scammers using cryptocurrency ATMs or "crypto kiosks".

The Indiana University football team has erased any doubts that last year's run to the college football playoffs wasn't the real deal.

Who & What: Daily News Podcast Who & What
Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
See stories by Brianna Datta-Barrow