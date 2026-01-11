Area residents gather again to protest ICE

Another group of protesters gathered in the rain Saturday in downtown Fort Wayne to protest Immigration and Customs Enforcement, following the death of a 37-year-old woman who was shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in Minneapolis.

Despite cold temperatures and continuous rain, about 100 people lined both sides of South Clinton Street in front of the Allen County Courthouse to protest ICE activity in the state.

Ella Abbott / WBOI News One table on the Courthouse Green was dedicated to sign-making for people who had come without signs, or who had to throw theirs away due to the rain. Protesters used empty cardboard and markers to make simple signs.

Some taped paper signs to the inside of clear umbrellas, while others had to toss drenched cardboard signs and make new ones at a station set up on the Courthouse Green.

Ella Abbott / WBOI News One protester with a clear umbrella taped smaller signs around the inside of the umbrella, protecting them from the rain.

The unofficial chapter of the Democratic Socialists in Fort Wayne helped organize the event on Saturday, alongside Indivisible Northeast Indiana and Fort Wayne Resist.

Blaine Sefton, co-chair of the group, was impressed by the amount of people that came out.

“I think it shows the solidarity that Fort Wayne can have when we begin to build a community and talk to our neighbors and our friends about what’s happening in the world," he said.

The demonstration was a continuation of protests in Fort Wayne last week, following the death of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis. Good was shot several times inside her vehicle by an ICE agent.

A similarly-sized group marched across downtown last week, demanding the removal of ICE from the state.

