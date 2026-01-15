© 2026 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Who & What: Daily News Podcast

Who & What: January 15, 2026

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published January 15, 2026 at 10:58 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe

At the invitation of Senator Todd Young, members of Indivisible Northeast Indiana met with his staff, and the staff of Senator Jim Banks, to discuss their concerns about the Trump administration's actions in Venezuela.

WBOI's Ella Abbott reports a change to the Fort Wayne City Council agenda let to chaos at the end of Tuesday's meeting, where residents expecting a public comment period were not given the opportunity to speak.

Governor Mike Braun gave his second State of the State address on Wednesday night, with a focus on affordability and jobs.

Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
