Senators Young and Banks staffs hear residents concerns on Venezuela

At the invitation of Senator Todd Young, members of Indivisible Northeast Indiana met with his staff, as well as the staff of Senator Jim Banks, to discuss their concerns about the Trump administration’s actions in Venezuela.

Rebecca Green / WBOI News Indivisible Northeast Indiana members leave a meeting with senatorial staff at the E. Ross Adair Federal Building on Jan. 14, 2026.

The invitation came a week after Young voted to advance a bipartisan resolution that would block the Trump administration from taking control of Venezuela’s oil exports.

Jim Carpenter, the co-founder of the local chapter of the organization, was one of five members invited to the meeting. Carpenter said the conversations went well and he hopes to get to meet them again.

“I think this is the first step," he said. "Senator Young is more of an independent thinker, whereas Senator Banks generally more toes the party line. So, we know what we’re up against.”

While the small group met with staff inside the building for about an hour, outside the building a handful of protestors braved windchills under 10 degrees and an onslaught of snow, holding signs in support of those inside.

Below are copies of the letters sent by Indivisible Northeast Indiana to Indiana's Republican senators Todd Young and Jim Banks.