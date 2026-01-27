© 2026 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Who & What: Daily News Podcast

Who & What: January 27, 2026

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published January 27, 2026 at 11:55 AM EST
In spite of the weather over the weekend, residents of Northeast Indiana held demonstrations in protest of the conduct of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and other federal agencies, in the wake of a pair of fatal shootings by agents in Minneapolis.

A federal judge blocked the Trump administration's plan to end temporary protective status for Burmese nationals living in the U.S.

WFIU's Rebecca Thiele tells us more about a state House bill that would eliminate the Indiana Natural Resources Commission and a few other state boards.

Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
