Who & What: February 5, 2026

WBOI's Ella Abbott starts us off with the details on the three candidates jockeying to replace Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull when she retires at the end of the year.

WFYI's Ben Thorp explains a bill that would require doctors to get patient consent for invasive examinations performed on unconscious patients.

Insurance companies would be blocked from charging hospitals a penalty for connecting patients with out of network providers under a bill moving through the legislature.