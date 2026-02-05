© 2026 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:
Who & What: Daily News Podcast

Who & What: February 5, 2026

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published February 5, 2026 at 11:43 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe

WBOI's Ella Abbott starts us off with the details on the three candidates jockeying to replace Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull when she retires at the end of the year.

WFYI's Ben Thorp explains a bill that would require doctors to get patient consent for invasive examinations performed on unconscious patients.

Insurance companies would be blocked from charging hospitals a penalty for connecting patients with out of network providers under a bill moving through the legislature.

Tags
Who & What: Daily News Podcast Who & What
Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is the Host of Morning Edition and Operations Coordinator at 89.1 WBOI and the host and producer of Who and What, a weekday news podcast focusing on Northeast Indiana news, culture, and events.
See stories by Brianna Datta-Barrow