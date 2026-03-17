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Who & What: Daily News Podcast

Who & What: March 17, 2026

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published March 17, 2026 at 11:14 AM EDT
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WFYI's Ben Thorp reports more than one hundred thousand people could lose Medicaid coverage in Indiana under a measure that passed in the most recent legislative session.

Foreclosure rates have continued a gradual upward trend that began last year, according to new property data from real estate data firm ATTOM.

In honor of women who helped shape history, a documentary focused on Genois Wilson Brabson, the first woman firefighter in the Fort Wayne Fire Department premieres Saturday at the Cinema Center.

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Who & What: Daily News Podcast Who & What
Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is the Host of Morning Edition and Operations Coordinator at 89.1 WBOI and the host and producer of Who and What, a weekday news podcast focusing on Northeast Indiana news, culture, and events.
See stories by Brianna Datta-Barrow