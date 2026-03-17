Who & What: March 17, 2026

WFYI's Ben Thorp reports more than one hundred thousand people could lose Medicaid coverage in Indiana under a measure that passed in the most recent legislative session.

Foreclosure rates have continued a gradual upward trend that began last year, according to new property data from real estate data firm ATTOM.

In honor of women who helped shape history, a documentary focused on Genois Wilson Brabson, the first woman firefighter in the Fort Wayne Fire Department premieres Saturday at the Cinema Center.