Who & What: March 27, 2026
According to newly released data, Allen County's population grew by more than 3,000 from 2024 to 2025.
Elected officials across Central Indiana are raising concerns about a proposal to discharge water from an industrial district in Lebanon to Indianapolis—including into the Eagle Creek reservoir.
A renewed federal order is keeping two aging Indiana coal plants running months after their planned retirement—and utilities say the price tag is quickly climbing into the hundreds of millions.