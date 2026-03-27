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Who & What: Daily News Podcast

Who & What: March 27, 2026

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published March 27, 2026 at 12:19 PM EDT
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According to newly released data, Allen County's population grew by more than 3,000 from 2024 to 2025.

Elected officials across Central Indiana are raising concerns about a proposal to discharge water from an industrial district in Lebanon to Indianapolis—including into the Eagle Creek reservoir.

A renewed federal order is keeping two aging Indiana coal plants running months after their planned retirement—and utilities say the price tag is quickly climbing into the hundreds of millions.

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Who & What: Daily News Podcast Who & What
Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is the Host of Morning Edition and Operations Coordinator at 89.1 WBOI and the host and producer of Who and What, a weekday news podcast focusing on Northeast Indiana news, culture, and events.
See stories by Brianna Datta-Barrow