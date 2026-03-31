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Who & What: Daily News Podcast

Who & What: March 31, 2026

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published March 31, 2026 at 1:30 PM EDT
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WFYI's Ben Thorp reports Indianapolis airport officials say visitors can expect a slight increase in wait times, but that has more to do with spring break travel than with the ongoing government shutdown.

WFYI's Farrah Anderson has more on a new deadly synthetic opioid named cychlorphine that has been found in the Midwest, prompting law enforcement to warn the public.

Volunteers met over the weekend at the Monroe County Humane Association to help clear the last of the debris from last month's tornado.

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Who & What: Daily News Podcast Who & What
Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is the Host of Morning Edition and Operations Coordinator at 89.1 WBOI and the host and producer of Who and What, a weekday news podcast focusing on Northeast Indiana news, culture, and events.
See stories by Brianna Datta-Barrow