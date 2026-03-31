Who & What: March 31, 2026

WFYI's Ben Thorp reports Indianapolis airport officials say visitors can expect a slight increase in wait times, but that has more to do with spring break travel than with the ongoing government shutdown.

WFYI's Farrah Anderson has more on a new deadly synthetic opioid named cychlorphine that has been found in the Midwest, prompting law enforcement to warn the public.

Volunteers met over the weekend at the Monroe County Humane Association to help clear the last of the debris from last month's tornado.