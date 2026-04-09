Who & What: April 9, 2026

The Fort Wayne Police Department is reminding riders that not every electric two-wheel vehicle is an e-bike under Indiana law, and that it's important to know whether your vehicle requires registration.

The average price of a gallon of gas in Indiana is four dollars and thirteen cents, but Hoosiers will start seeing cheaper prices at the pump in the next few days.

Indiana nursing homes are owed hundreds of millions of dollars in back payments for services provided under the state's Medicaid program for long-term care.