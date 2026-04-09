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Who & What: Daily News Podcast

Who & What: April 9, 2026

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published April 9, 2026 at 12:06 PM EDT
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The Fort Wayne Police Department is reminding riders that not every electric two-wheel vehicle is an e-bike under Indiana law, and that it's important to know whether your vehicle requires registration.

The average price of a gallon of gas in Indiana is four dollars and thirteen cents, but Hoosiers will start seeing cheaper prices at the pump in the next few days.

Indiana nursing homes are owed hundreds of millions of dollars in back payments for services provided under the state's Medicaid program for long-term care.

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Who & What: Daily News Podcast Who & What
Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is the Host of Morning Edition and Operations Coordinator at 89.1 WBOI and the host and producer of Who and What, a weekday news podcast focusing on Northeast Indiana news, culture, and events.
See stories by Brianna Datta-Barrow