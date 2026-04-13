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Who & What: Daily News Podcast

Who & What: April 13, 2026

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published April 13, 2026 at 12:47 PM EDT
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Congressman André Carson is calling for Indiana officials to end the holding of Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees at Miami Correctional Facility just north of Kokomo.

A former Ball State University employee has settled her lawsuit against the Muncie school for firing her over a social media post about Charlie Kirk's death.

President Donald Trump this week gave a number of endorsements for Indiana lawmakers, and some challengers, ahead of the primary election.

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Who & What: Daily News Podcast Who & What
Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is the Host of Morning Edition and Operations Coordinator at 89.1 WBOI and the host and producer of Who and What, a weekday news podcast focusing on Northeast Indiana news, culture, and events.
See stories by Brianna Datta-Barrow