Who & What: April 13, 2026
Congressman André Carson is calling for Indiana officials to end the holding of Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees at Miami Correctional Facility just north of Kokomo.
A former Ball State University employee has settled her lawsuit against the Muncie school for firing her over a social media post about Charlie Kirk's death.
President Donald Trump this week gave a number of endorsements for Indiana lawmakers, and some challengers, ahead of the primary election.