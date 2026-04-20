Who & What: April 20, 2026

Governor Mike Braun announced an agreement with Eli Lilly and Company to explore nuclear energy as a way to meet growing energy needs in Indiana.

The state invested $15 million in a partnership with Iron Nation, an Israeli tech start-up initiative, which came under scrutiny at a recent budget committee meeting, after launching last week.

After months of back and forth and pressure from the White House to drop out, Republican Alexandra Wilson has been approved to appear on the primary ballot in May.