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Who & What: Daily News Podcast

Who & What: April 20, 2026

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published April 20, 2026 at 12:55 PM EDT
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Governor Mike Braun announced an agreement with Eli Lilly and Company to explore nuclear energy as a way to meet growing energy needs in Indiana.

The state invested $15 million in a partnership with Iron Nation, an Israeli tech start-up initiative, which came under scrutiny at a recent budget committee meeting, after launching last week.

After months of back and forth and pressure from the White House to drop out, Republican Alexandra Wilson has been approved to appear on the primary ballot in May.

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Who & What: Daily News Podcast Who & What
Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is the Host of Morning Edition and Operations Coordinator at 89.1 WBOI and the host and producer of Who and What, a weekday news podcast focusing on Northeast Indiana news, culture, and events.
See stories by Brianna Datta-Barrow