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Who & What: Daily News Podcast

Who & What: June 29, 2026

By Cole Furlow
Published June 29, 2026 at 2:32 PM EDT
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The new Westville Correctional Facility will be equipped for executions by firing squad, even though they aren't currently legal in Indiana.
The US Supreme Court ruled Trump has authority to terminate Haitian and Syrian immigrants TPS protecting them from deportation.
Former Mayor Greg Ballard is fighting to be an official independent candidate for Secretary of State.

The new Westville Correctional Facility will be equipped for executions by firing squad, even though they aren't currently legal in Indiana.
The US Supreme Court ruled Trump has authority to terminate Haitian and Syrian immigrants TPS protecting them from deportation.

Former Mayor Greg Ballard is fighting to be an official independent candidate for Secretary of State.

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Who & What: Daily News Podcast Who & What
Cole Furlow
Cole Furlow has been a member of the WBOI content team since July 2025. He hosts Weekend Edition Saturday, while also voicing and producing station underwriting.
See stories by Cole Furlow