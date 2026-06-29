Who & What: June 29, 2026
The new Westville Correctional Facility will be equipped for executions by firing squad, even though they aren't currently legal in Indiana.
The US Supreme Court ruled Trump has authority to terminate Haitian and Syrian immigrants TPS protecting them from deportation.
Former Mayor Greg Ballard is fighting to be an official independent candidate for Secretary of State.
The new Westville Correctional Facility will be equipped for executions by firing squad, even though they aren't currently legal in Indiana.
The US Supreme Court ruled Trump has authority to terminate Haitian and Syrian immigrants TPS protecting them from deportation.
Former Mayor Greg Ballard is fighting to be an official independent candidate for Secretary of State.