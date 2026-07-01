Who & What: July 1, 2026
Governor Mike Braun announced $84 million dollars in infrastructure grants to 147 cities and counties across Indiana.
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita sent a letter to the town of Merrillville to rescind a resolution opposing Immigration and Customs Enforcement establishing a detention facility or face a state lawsuit.
Governor Mike Braun announced on Tuesday that the state will make good on any financial loss local governments face because of the ongoing gas tax suspension.