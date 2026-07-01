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Who & What: Daily News Podcast

Who & What: July 1, 2026

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published July 1, 2026 at 11:05 AM EDT
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Governor Mike Braun announced $84 million dollars in infrastructure grants to 147 cities and counties across Indiana.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita sent a letter to the town of Merrillville to rescind a resolution opposing Immigration and Customs Enforcement establishing a detention facility or face a state lawsuit.

Governor Mike Braun announced on Tuesday that the state will make good on any financial loss local governments face because of the ongoing gas tax suspension.

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Who & What: Daily News Podcast Who & What
Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is the Host of Morning Edition and Senior Content Lead at 89.1 WBOI, and the host and producer of Who &amp; What, a weekday news podcast focusing on Northeast Indiana news, culture, and events.
See stories by Brianna Datta-Barrow