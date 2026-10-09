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Who & What: Daily News Podcast

Who & What: October 9, 2026

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published October 9, 2026 at 3:03 PM EDT
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Allen County Sheriff Troy Hershberger accepted the resignation of Cpl. Ben Fries following what's been described as "unbecoming and immoral conduct."

A ballot proposal looks at whether the state should constitution should be changed to allow judges to deny bail if there are substantial risks to community safety.

Google announced plans to build a $737 million dollar data center in Monrovia, a small town southwest of Indianapolis. Google will cover 100 percent of the costs.

Who & What: Daily News Podcast
Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is the Host of Morning Edition and Senior Content Lead at 89.1 WBOI, and the host and producer of Who and What, a weekday news podcast focusing on Northeast Indiana news, culture, and events.
See stories by Brianna Datta-Barrow