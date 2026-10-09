Who & What: October 9, 2026

Allen County Sheriff Troy Hershberger accepted the resignation of Cpl. Ben Fries following what's been described as "unbecoming and immoral conduct."

A ballot proposal looks at whether the state should constitution should be changed to allow judges to deny bail if there are substantial risks to community safety.

Google announced plans to build a $737 million dollar data center in Monrovia, a small town southwest of Indianapolis. Google will cover 100 percent of the costs.

